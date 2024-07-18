Glasgow comedian Billy Connolly to release new book this year

The Accidental Artist, published by John Murray Press, will be released on 24 October and will feature 200 of Connolly’s artworks alongside accompanying stories from the beloved comedian.

Connolly’s three previous books with John Murray Press – Tall Tales & Wee Stories, Windswept & Interesting and Rambling Man – have all been major bestsellers with combined sales of over two million copies.

The art works offer glimpses of his childhood and of Scotland, as well as some of the far-flung places he’s visited, as well as demonstrating his lifelong love of music, wildlife and fashion.

‘My drawings started by accident,’ Connolly said.

‘I was on tour in Montreal a few years ago and found myself sheltering from the pishing rain in an art store.

‘I went in to get dry and came out with an armful of felt-tip pens and a sketchbook, then went straight back to my hotel room and started to draw. I’ve never looked back. People think I paint or draw things on purpose.

‘I don’t, I just draw. It is a portal for my imagination. And, just like my stand-up, I never know where it will lead.’

Connolly conjures a land of fantastic beasts, mysterious inventions and blissful calm using elegant, simple lines. According to John Murray, some drawings are charmingly simple, while others feel complex, strange or rebellious.

Coinciding with publication this autumn, a major new BBC Arts documentary will be broadcast, featuring a first-person interview, personal archive, and rarely seen performances.

This spring saw the BFI re-release of the intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary of Connoly’s groundbreaking 1975 tour of Dublin and Belfast Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet.

Nick Davies said: ‘It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Billy on his trilogy of huge Christmas bestsellers: Tall Tales & Wee Stories, Windswept & Interesting and Rambling Man.

‘The Accidental Artist is something completely fresh – a beautiful explosion of art, wild imagination and storytelling. It is a very special book from a very special man.’

