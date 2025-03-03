Scottish Opera celebrates the music of German composer Richard Strauss

Scottish Opera will be celebrating the music of Richard Strauss this month with concerts in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Following the success of the Scottish premiere of Daphne in 2023, the concert will feature some of the finest music Strauss ever wrote.

The German composer’s early 20th-century output shows the heights of his harmonic and dramatic daring, exemplified by the three operas in this concert – Ariadne auf Naxos, Arabella, and Der Rosenkavalier.

Curated by Scottish Opera Music Director, Stuart Stratford, and Head of Music, Fiona MacSherry, the first half moves between a clash of artistically opposed theatre troupes in Ariadne, to a nostalgic Viennese romance complete with disguises and mistaken identities in Arabella, which has never been performed in Scotland.

The second half captures the highlights of Der Rosenkavalier’s three acts, following two colliding love stories with all the complications and grandeur of human relationships.

Stuart Stratford will conduct the orchestra and the all-star cast includes Helena Dix, one of today’s premiere dramatic sopranos.

‘It is no surprise that Richard Strauss is surely one of the 20th century’s greatest operatic composers,’ Stuart said.

‘His genius lies in the sublime use of orchestral colour and texture which give his music a Viennese sheen and allure, and together with creamy, connected vocal writing, make his operas some of the most satisfying to perform.

‘The three operas we have chosen – Ariadne, Arabella and Rosenkavalier, are prime examples of this winning combination and are packed with some of the most iconic arias and ensembles from the operatic repertoire. This is a collection not to be missed.’

Scottish Opera presents highlights from three Richard Strauss operas at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 6 March and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall 8 March in The Strauss Collection.

