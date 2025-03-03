Scottish Wildlife Trust buys Highland sporting estate for £17.5m after biggest donation in history

Scottish Wildlife Trust has purchased a Highland sporting estate after a mystery donor gave them £17.5 million to buy it.

The conservation charity has bought Inverbroom estate near Ullapool which spans 7,618-hectare – an area larger than the city of Dundee.

The donation that made the purchase possible was the largest in the trust’s 60-year history, and was given on the understanding the estate would be acquired for conservation purposes.

The site is predominantly made up of peatland, ancient semi-natural woodland, farmland and numerous lochs and lochans, the largest being the 2.5-mile-long Loch a’ Bhraoin.

It’s bordered to the east by two rivers, the Broom and the Cuileig, and to the south by two Munros, A’ Chailleach and Sgùrr Breac.

The built infrastructure includes two bridges designed by Sir John Fowler, chief engineer on the construction of the Forth Road Bridge, who once owned Inverbroom.

Jo Pike, the trust’s chief executive, said their ambitions for the site range from the regeneration of river woodland and temperate rainforest habitat to restoring peatlands and removing invasive species.

‘Not only is the purchase of Inverbroom an important milestone for the Trust, but also for Scotland’s efforts to tackle the nature and climate crises,’ she said.

‘The site includes some of Scotland’s most iconic species and habitats, so we are delighted to have been able to secure it for the benefit of Scotland’s wildlife and people, especially as there was also interest from overseas buyers.

‘It has all been made possible by the incredible generosity of a private donor who is passionate about the part that Inverbroom can play in restoring our precious ecosystems, while delivering benefits for local people.

‘We are extremely grateful to the donor for helping us secure this important site, and to our former Chief Executive and current Scottish Wildlife Trust Ambassador, Jonny Hughes, who facilitated the donation.’

Scott Renwick, whose family have farmed at Inverbroom for three generations, said he was delighted to be working with the charity.

‘We as a family are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Scottish Wildlife Trust,’ he said.

‘Our grandfather moved to Inverbroom in 1933, so the family have had a knowledge of the land for 92 years.

‘There is an incredible diversity of wildlife on the estate, from sea-level to 3,300ft, from seals on the shore to ptarmigan on the tops.

‘It is exciting to be involved with a highly respected organisation who will take traditional hill farming and wildlife preservation hand in hand, so that we can continue to farm at Inverbroom in such a way as to protect the natural environment.’

