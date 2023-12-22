Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 10

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me…the gift of Glenapp Castle.

There is simply nothing more special this festive season than the gift of Glenapp Castle, as seen on BBC Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. Crowned ‘Hotel of the Year 2023’ by PoB Hotels, our luxury five-star castle in Ayrshire provides a uniquely intimate level of service with genuine attention to detail.

From Champagne Afternoon Tea in our sparkling Azalea Glasshouse to an unforgettable night in the magnificent Endeavour Penthouse Apartment, look no further for the most unique of gifts.

Treat someone this Christmas to our hidden world of wonder and elegance with a Glenapp Castle gift voucher.

