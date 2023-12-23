Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 11

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me…The gift of a mansion house stay at Archerfield.

Experience the breathtaking elegance and sumptuous interior of our magnificent 17th century house for a truly luxurious overnight stay.

For one month only, we are opening the doors of Archerfield House for you to join us for drinks in the drawing room; a superb dinner in the dining room; followed by a night in one of just 15, beautifully decorated en suite bedrooms, and a fine Scottish breakfast the next morning.

Exclusively available during selected dates in January only, this is a rare opportunity to discover the wonderfully grand yet welcoming surroundings of Archerfield House and the 550 acre estate which encircles it, and all just 20 miles from Edinburgh.

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.