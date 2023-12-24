Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 12

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me…A day dream spa package at Hilton Glasgow.

The Glaswegian icon features newly refurbished bedrooms, a stylish restaurant & bar, the first Dilmah Tea lounge in the UK and a state of the art gym, indoor pool and spa treatments by PURE Spa.

This Christmas unwind with the Day Dream Spa Package that includes an overnight stay with breakfast, 40-minute spa treatment for 2 people and sparkling afternoon tea.

They say ‘paradise is anywhere you want it to be’ and there’s never been a better time to make the most of what is on your own doorstep and finally book that Spa Staycation you’ve always dreamed about.

