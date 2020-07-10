Scottish dancer returns with solo triple bill

AFTER five years behind the scenes, award-winning Scottish choreographer Rosie Kay will return to the stage this autumn with a triple bill of solo works.

Edinburgh-born Kay expects to perform her Absolute Solo II show – which will consist of Artemis Clown, Patisserie and a new work, as yet untitled – in her current home town of Birmingham in November.

She aims to perform the works in front of a socially-distanced audience, as well as live streaming the show online.

Her announcement comes 21 years after Kay performed her first one-woman show, Absolute Solo, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

She has spent the past five years working behind the scenes as a choreographer, but chose to return to the stage back in February after standing in for one of her dancers in the United States during a tour of her show 5 Soldiers.

Kay said: “It is a strange coincidence that I had felt the draw back to performing and had already begun to make a new solo work before the recently enforced lockdown and social distancing measures.

“As much of the theatre industry is paralysed by the current restrictions, working alone happens to be the only way I can continue to make and present art to audiences right now.

“Whilst it feels odd to announce a new show without an exact premiere date and venue confirmed, I feel it is important to continue creating and connecting with audiences despite the restrictions of the current time.”

