Review: Blood Brothers, Edinburgh Playhouse

Seeing Blood Brothers again after so many years was an unforgettable experience, says Fiona Tenneb.

★★★★★

The first time I saw Blood Brothers I was 13 years old, and the musical was relatively new. Even at that young age, the story made a lasting impression on me.

Over the years, it stayed with me, and I often thought about going back to see it. Fast forward 35 years, I finally had the chance, this time with my own 13-year-old daughter, and seeing it through her eyes made the experience even more powerful.

The acting was outstanding, with incredibly talented actors transitioning seamlessly from playing seven-year-old children to adults.

Their performances brought such authenticity and depth to the characters that I was transported back in time to my own first viewing.

Watching my daughter react in the same way I did at her age – moved to tears by the sheer emotional weight of the story – was strangely satisfying. It’s a testament to how this musical can still deeply affect audiences across generations.

Blood Brothers is a tragedy at its core, but it rings true for so many people, even today.

The themes it tackles, from unemployment to addiction, are handled with both understanding and sensitivity.

The struggles of those with less income compared to those more fortunate are painfully real. The emotional damage caused by the separation of the two brothers is raw and heart-wrenching, yet beautifully portrayed.

What struck me most is how well the musical balances humor and heartbreak. There are moments of laughter in all the right places, yet the deeply moving scenes are what stay with you long after the curtain falls.

For both my daughter and me, the performance was not just entertainment; it was a reflection on life, social class, and the impact of choices made by others.

Seeing Blood Brothers again after so many years was an unforgettable experience. It remains as relevant and poignant as ever, proving that some stories – no matter how many years pass – are truly timeless.

