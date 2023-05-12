Rare Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh’s New Town hits the market

A Georgian townhouse that lies within a UNESCO World Heritage Site has gone on the market for nearly £2.5million.

Buyers have a rare opportunity to snap up the property which is situated in one of Edinburgh’s most coveted addresses in the New Town.

The row of classical terraced houses on Carlton Terrace were designed around a hairpin curve in the early 1800s by architect William Playfair.

The five-bedroom house has exclusive access to Regent Gardens boasting 11 acres of greenery, a tennis court, putting green and adventure playground.

Ideal for families, the private gardens host annual seasonal events including family camp outs, firework displays, a summer fete, bonfire nights, and BBQs.

There is also direct access to the famous Calton Hill.

Sellers Rettie & Co said period features can be seen throughout the three story home, which also has spectacularly high ceilings, intricate original cornicing and sash and case windows.

The ground floor features the hall, dining room and kitchen, while the first floor features a drawing room, two double bedrooms, and family bathroom.

On the top floor of the home there is a principle bedroom suite, two more double bedrooms, a bathroom, hall utility and hall storage cupboard.

Max Mills, director of Edinburgh Sales: ‘Carlton Terrace is a truly magnificent property in the heart of Edinburgh, giving the owner not only an enviable position in the New Town, but also exclusive access to the private Regent Gardens, 11 acres of calm surrounded by all the business that Edinburgh has to offer.

‘Designed by William Playfair in the 1820s and fully upgraded to the highest of modern standards, this is luxury Edinburgh living at its best.

The house is on the market for offers over £2,250,000.

