Rare etchings by renowned artist John Byrne on display at Glasgow art fair

More than 1,000 pieces of artwork will be displayed at a Glasgow art fair – including rare etchings by renowned Scottish playwright and artist John Byrne.

Previously known as the Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair, the event will take place under its new name, Reveal Glasgow, from 19 May to 21 May at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC).

Two remaining John Byrne etchings – Head, Drawer & Fish – produced by Aberdeen-based printmaking workshop, Peacock Studio, and signed by Byrne, will be offered for sale.

Award-winning photographer, David Gilliver, from Glasgow, famed for his macro photography, will also be exhibiting artwork this year.

David said: ‘My work tackles serious subjects in playful ways and I always get a good response to this juxtaposition.

‘It’s lovely to see people’s reactions to my work and chat with them about the process behind what they see.’

Other highlights will include work by British cartoonist and artist Ralph Steadman, renowned for his political and social caricatures.

The piece, entitled Fright Face, is one of a series Steadman created in homage to Pablo Picasso, who created 347 images in six months in 1968.

Steadman created 547 images in five months, with this particular print by far the largest and his most ambitious from this series.

Original art, prints, photography, glassware and sculpture will all be available to buy at Reveal Glasgow, with something to suit every taste and budget, from £50 to more than £20,000.

Gerry Muldoon, who founded and runs the event, said: ‘The fact that we’ve had to move to a bigger venue shows just how much exhibitors and visitors enjoy being part of this event.

‘The larger area will enable us to provide improved facilities including complimentary art classes, a champagne, wine, refreshment and food bar and easy car parking.

‘When it comes to the work for sale, our focus on quality unites the range of pieces on offer which are varied and accessible.

‘Although we’ve had to expand to accommodate demand, we’ve worked hard to ensure that the personal touch remains firmly to the fore.

‘People will be able to wander around, speak to some of the artists and see their work up close.

‘We’re really excited and look forward to welcoming newcomers as well as regulars.’

