Supporters of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) can enjoy free entry to the Scottish Game Fair this year.

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair will be held at Scone Palace, Perthshire, from 30 June to 2 July and will feature fly casting, clay pigeon shooting, gundogs, Highland pony showing, falconry displays and more.

Thanks to sponsorship from Waverton Investment Management, supporters of GWCT can take advantage of free entry by simply subscribing to the charity’s email newsletter.

Sign up to support the GWCT via their newsletter here: https://www.gwct.org.uk/join/stay-in-touch-with-us/

