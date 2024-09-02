Plans unveiled for Scotland’s first-ever fully digital museum

Plans have been unveiled for Scotland’s first-ever fully digital museum.

The Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) has released plans and concept pictures for the regeneration of the historic Leith Custom House in Edinburgh.

Under the proposals, the Category A listed Georgian building would be transformed into a cultural destination in the heart of Leith.

Eight exhibition rooms on the first floor will house the digital museum, with video walls, listening booths, screens, and projectors will all be used to display the digital content.

‘Leith Custom House has an important role to play in preserving Leith’s proud civic traditions and is the largest project ever to be undertaken by Scottish Historic Buildings Trust in our forty-year history,’ Director of Scottish Historic Buildings Trust Dr Samuel Gallacher said.

‘We have worked with the community to develop the vision for the future of the building and are delighted to share our next steps for the project publicly through a programme of events aimed at widening participation.

‘The digital museum fuses the principles of a civic museum with the innovation of a contemporary digital art gallery.

‘This concept promises a world-leading approach to providing a venue suitable for telling the stories of long ago, empowering people to tell their own stories today, as well as showcasing Leith and Scotland’s outstanding digital creative sector.’

The ground floor of the new museum will have community-creative studios available for working artists and makers, along with events and conference space available for hire.

Bosses behind the regeneration said the commercial and retail opportunities will ensure a sustainable future for the building.

Leith Custom House is the oldest Custom House in Scotland.

Designed by Robert Reid in a neo- classical style, it was constructed between 1810- 12 and had significant later alterations in 1825 by William Burn.

It is one of Leith’s most distinctive Georgian buildings and a reflection of the town’s status as Scotland’s premier port for over six centuries.

It was purchased by City of Edinburgh Council in 2015 and leased to Scottish Historic Buildings Trust to develop a capital project to deliver a long-term sustainable future for the building.

The Gallery of Leith Custom House is open until 6 September. The public is now being encouraged to visit and view the proposals for the building and speak to SHBT members for more information.

