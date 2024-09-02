New Glasgow Life Museums acquisition by John Akomfrah goes on display

Filmmaker John Akomfrah’s Mimesis: African Soldier, which reflects on the experience of soldiers from across the Commonwealth in World War 1, is going on display in Glasgow.

The installation highlights the contribution of more than six million African, Caribbean and South Asian people from across former colonies who fought, served, and died in the war.

It will be shown across three screens at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), which allows visitors to see different perspectives and narratives at the same time.

The exhibition marks the first time the work has been shown in Scotland.

The screens display archival footage and reimagined contemporary views of historical military experiences.

Akomfrah weaves together new footage with archival material and still photography, drawing attention to overlooked stories, Britain’s historical role in conflict across the colonies, and the impact on people of colour today.

There is no spoken narrative in the work, instead poignant quotes, an emotive soundscape including song, and words (such as disenchantment, disgust, rude awakening) appear on the screen.

The words encapsulate what is unfolding and echo the soldiers’ journey and conscription into a war that is not of their making.

‘Whatever the life is that you have got as a person of colour, we have arrived at that life in large part because of sacrifices made by people from elsewhere who are very rarely acknowledged and it is important that they are,’ Akomfrah said.

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.