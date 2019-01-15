World premiere tour brings Medusa to Scotland

The world premiere of Medusa, from the Jasmin Vardimon Company, is coming to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Jasmin Vardimon, the work was co-commissioned by Sadlers Wells, Gulbenkian, Kent County Council, Dance East and Institute of Arts Barcelona, and will be revealed on Thursday, 21 February, at 7.30pm.

Jasmin Vardimon continues the premiere tour of her brand new work Medusa. A reflection on the powerful feminine symbol of Medusa, the myth and its various connotations in our contemporary life, the work received rave reviews when it ran at Sadler’s Wells in the autumn.

One of the world’s leading female choreographers, Vardimon examines the gendered historical significance of Medusa; the myth, the symbolism and the philosophical idea of ‘reflection’. The new full-length production not only looks back to deconstruct the myth but will also look forward and explore her aquatic symbolism in the environmental future of our seas.

Medusa brings together the artistic team behind Vardimon’s previous creations with a remarkable multi-talented international cast of performers.

Jasmin said: ‘Whilst eschewing a retelling of the story itself, I’m interested in the Greek myth of Medusa as an inspiration and as a metaphor to reflect on this powerful symbol of womanhood and examine its contemporary resonances and significance to the world around us.’

A leading force in British dance theatre for 20 years, Jasmin has built a reputation for challenging, exciting and visually stunning dance and continues to add to the body of critically acclaimed, artistically respected yet accessible work both for the company she formed in 1998 and for some of the leading dance companies across the world.

Born and raised in Israel, she has been an Associate Artist at Sadler’s Wells since 2006, Jasmin has also been recognised with the positions of Associate Artist at The Place in 1998 and at Yorkshire Dance as a Partner from 1999 – 2005. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary doctorate from University of London.

Enjoying sell-out performances across the UK and internationally, Jasmin Vardimon Company’s other works include: Carlo Collodi’s classic fairy tale, Pinocchio, Freedom, 7734, Justitia, Park, and Lullaby.

In 2015 Jasmin Vardimon Company collaborated with The Turner Contemporary in Margate, Ron Arad and artist Guy Bar-Amotz on the critically acclaimed immersive performance Maze.