Edinburgh hosting new Burns & Beyond event

Edinburgh’s brand-new Burns&Beyond Festival is getting set to take place.

Organisers Unique Events today announced the full line-up for the Culture Trail taking place on Saturday 26 January in the centre of Edinburgh.

Audiences will be led on a trail around landmark and secret venues in Edinburgh’s Old & New Towns to discover a spectacular programme of Scottish art and culture.

Aidan O’Rourke Presents: Lucky Middlemass’s Tavern which will transport audiences back to a raucous 18th century tavern with live music and spoken word performances from Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross, winner of the 2016 Radio 2 Young Folk Award Brighde Chaimbeul and River City actress Nicola Roy.

Ricky said: ‘I’m excited to be involved because it sounds like a great mix of people, poetry and ideas in a great location. I’ll be as happy listening as playing.;

They can dance the night away with Pictish Trail, Alabaster DePlume and Edinburgh based Callum Easter at the Lost Map: Howlin’ Fling as they re-create the Hebridean party atmosphere of Isle of Eigg Festival. Lost Map also announced a small number of early bird tickets for the next Howlin’ Fling, to take place on Eigg on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June, will be available to purchase for Culture Trail ticket holders who reach their secret venue.

If they’re looking for a classic club night The List Presents: The Red Rose Club featuring club DJs Nightwave, Sofay, Ribeka and The Honey Farm and for something completely original Edinburgh collective Neu! Reekie! let loose the darker side of Burns with Kevin Williamson and The Kixx Collective with their rowdy, bawdy rendition of Tam O’Shanter and live music from Scottish Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph.

All this, together with a secret outdoor silent disco with Silent Adventures, a free dram for all and crash course Whisky Tasting sessions with Johnnie Walker, an evening of hilarious comedy presented by Gilded Balloon featuring Jay Lafferty & Billy Kirkwood and a one-off performance of Disarming Reverberations from award-winning musician and composer Martin Green (Lau) under the Museum of the Moon at St Giles’ Cathedral for a ticket price of only £25..

Audiences will be allocated a starting venue and a map to navigate the event, setting themselves the challenge of visiting all eight venues within four hours, or take a more leisurely pace to enjoy the city and bars throughout the route.

With support from City of Edinburgh Council, Essential Edinburgh, Scotland’s Winter Festivals and Marketing Edinburgh, Burns&Beyond runs from Tuesday 22 January through to Sunday 27 January offering something for everybody including dancing, music, theatre, comedy, a Rabbie Ramble along Rose Street and a Burns Supper, in an exciting and vibrant programme of events across the New and Old Towns.

Tickets for the Burns&Beyond Culture Trail and all Burns&Beyond events can be found HERE.