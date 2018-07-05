Record-breaking musical comes to Edinburgh this month

Tim Firth’s new British musical featuring Take That hits will play in Edinburgh from 10-14 July.

The Band tells the story of five 16 year-old friends in 1992 who are big fans of ‘the band’.

Twenty-five years later, the 40-something women are reunited and once more try to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

The musical opened at Manchester Opera House on 8 September 2017, and has been one of the most successful musical theatre tours ever, the advance box office topping a record-breaking £10 million.

It has been produced by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers alongside members of Take That, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams.

The musical stars Five to Five, the winners of BBC’s Let It Shine (AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns, Yazdan Qafouri and Sario Solomon) as The Band.

Also starring are Rachel Lumberg as Rachel, Alison Fitzjohn as Claire, Emily Joyce as Heather and Jayne McKenna as Zoe.

The Band will be performed at Edinburgh Playhouse from 10 to 14 July. Find out more at www.thebandmusical.com