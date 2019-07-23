Flora’s ready to get Romantic at the Fringe

Following being runner-up at Get Up Stand Up and Laughing Horse New Act Of The Year finalist, Flora Anderson brings her debut full Fringe show, Romantic, to Edinburgh.

Borne from her love of the Romantic Poets the show sees ridiculously self-aware, middle-class dreamer Flora doing a show about trying and failing to be creative in the big city.

Is she an epic romantic vagabond or just an entitled prick? She’s chasing dreams whilst temping in offices where she finds the amusing in the mundane, and perhaps the chase is funnier than the goal.

If self doubt is the natural state of 20-somethings, then Flora leads the vanguard. What could possibly go wrong in her life apart from life itself? Will she find love?

Why does reality keep getting in the way of her dreams? How can she be creative when she can’t even afford to move out? Will the photocopier work? Will she find the courage to keep going? There’s only one way to find out…..

Venue: Daisy, Underbelly Bristo Square

Dates: 31 July – 25 August (not 12 August)

Time: 3.10pm

Box Office: www.underbelly.co.uk

Tickets: 31 Jul-2Aug £6.50; 7&8, 13-15, 19-22 £9 (£8);3-6, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 £10 (£9)

