Tickets now available for the Enchanted Forest

Tickets for The Enchanted Forest 2019 are now on sale, for a starry spectacle this autumn.

Perthshire’s multi-award-winning sound and light show is now selling tickets to the general public, with the box office releasing over 80,000.

Now in its 18th year, the 2019 event, entitled Cosmos, is inspired by the vastness and natural beauty of the skies that sit above the forest. This year, the talented creative team are encouraging visitors to look up and be captivated by the cosmos.

Visitors will follow the winding trail past mysterious Loch Dunmore deeper into the woods to explore the sight, sounds and scents of the cosmos. Combining breathtaking visuals, state-of-the-art technologies and an inspirational soundscape, the award-wining creative team are planning another spectacular event.

Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Faskally Wood, organisers the Enchanted Forest Community Trust use Scotland’s premier creative talents to produce a world-class show. Zoë Squair has returned as creative producer, alongside Kate Bonney and Simon Hayes as lighting designers, and RJ McConnell, Jon Beales and Rachel Cullen providing sound design and composition for this year’s magical event.

Over 80,000 visitors entered the Enchanted Forest for last year’s sold-out show Of The Wild, bringing an estimated £7.6 million to the local economy annually. Fans of the event have waited patiently for the hotly anticipated tickets to go on sale.

Many pre-sale tickets have been snapped up by subscribers to the event’s e-newsletter, and organisers have urged people to book quickly before the event sells-out.

Bumblebee Conservation Trust, PKAVS and Guide Dogs Scotland (Perth & Kinross) have been chosen as the official charity partners for 2019. These organisations will not only benefit financially but will be promoted throughout the award-winning event’s month-long run.

Ian Sim, chairman of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: ‘As Scotland’s premier sound and light show, we are proud to offer visitors another hugely original experience where people, young and old, can set their imagination alight in Faskally Wood.

‘Our creative team has once again developed an event that will captivate and enchant our visitors this autumn.

‘As the tickets for this year’s event go on sale, I cannot emphasise strongly enough that people should buy tickets in advance to ensure they secure a chance to enjoy Cosmos this October.’

This year’s Enchanted Forest will run from October 3 – November 3, 2019 at Faskally Wood near Pitlochry.

The Enchanted Forest has won numerous awards, most recently being named finalist for Best Cultural Event at the Scottish Thistle Awards.

For more information visit www.enchantedforest.org.uk