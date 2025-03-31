Open air gallery Caol Ruadh Sculpture Park announces its return after hiatus

It has attracted thousands of visitors over the last 13 years, and now Caol Ruadh Sculpture Park has announced its return after a one-year hiatus.

Opened in 2012 by Karen Scotland and Anne Edmonds, this open air gallery is tucked away on the Kyles of Bute on Argyll’s Secret Coast.

Set within stunning Argyll scenery on the banks of Loch Riddon, the park covers 18 acres of landscaped gardens and will this year feature artworks and installations from 17 Scotland and Northern Ireland based artists.

The work will be dotted around the grounds of the distinctive redbrick Caol Ruadh house, that dates back to 1898, from 2 May until 29 June.

‘After taking a year off in 2024, I’m delighted to reopen the sculpture park to the public this summer to showcase a selection of works from some of the finest and most celebrated Scottish artists and sculptors,’ owner Karen said.

‘Caol Ruadh is a magnificent open air gallery on the fringes of Loch Riddon with fine views of the surrounding hills of Cowal.

‘All of the artworks and installations will be available to buy and we will also be hosting a number of weekend workshops where budding artists can learn from the experts and get some creative, hands-on experience.

‘We will be opening Thursdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm, and are hoping for some fine weather to accompany the spectacular landscapes and artworks on show.’

The artists exhibiting at Caol Ruadh are Janice Affleck (Glasgow), Tom Allan (Bute), Frances Clark (West Kilbride), Sara Cunningham Bell (Coleraine), Helen Denerley (North East Scotland), Guy Elder (Ardentinny), Moira Ferguson (Kilmun), Vanessa Lawrence (Ayrshire), Katie Low (Glasgow), Louise McVey (Glasgow), Illona Morrice (Aberdeen), Pauline Muir (Glasgow), Rob Mulholland, Charlott Rodgers (Glasgow), Karen Westerbeek, Bill Williamson (Ardentinny) and Charles Young (Edinburgh).

