Historic 20th century photographs of Midlothian village Roslin go on display

A new online exhibition featuring historic photographs of the Midlothian village of Roslin has been launched.

Some 40 photographs which are part of The Bryce Collection, including archive images of Rosslyn Chapel, Rosslyn Castle and the village, can now be seen in the first online exhibition on Rosslyn Chapel’s website.

From around 1880 to the 1940s, two generations of the Bryce family lived and worked in a draper’s shop and post office on Roslin Main Street.

One of the family married keen amateur photographer, Thomas Ritchie, who in the early years of the 20th century took many photographs in and around the village, some of which were made into postcards and sold in the post office.

By the 1940s, Meg Campbell (nee Bryce), the great niece of George Bryce, moved from Glasgow and took over the family business in Roslin.

The collection of photographs had been stored away and largely forgotten but, in 1993, Meg donated the collection to Midlothian Local Studies and stipulated that it should be known as ‘The Bryce Collection’.

Members of the Roslin Heritage Society researched and identified many of the locations.

‘We are delighted to launch this fascinating exhibition on our website and, very appropriately, to feature these historic photographs of the Chapel, Castle, Glen and village from The Bryce Collection,’ Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said.

‘This is the first exhibition on our online gallery, which has been funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered by Midlothian Council, and we look forward to adding more exhibitions there in the months ahead.’

The Bryce Collection images are used with permission from Midlothian Council Libraries and Archives and 40 photographs are now on display in the online exhibition.

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.