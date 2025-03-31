Vintage tractor unveiled to help raise money for Eilidh MacLeod charity

A vintage tractor has been given an incredible makeover to become a fundraising machine for the music charity set up in memory of Manchester Arena victim Eilidh MacLeod from Barra in the Outer Hebrides.

Cheshire-based tractor enthusiast Mark Ferguson, who was related to musician Eilidh through his wife, has spent the last five years painstakingly refurbishing his V8 Fordson Super Major in Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust purple and pink colours and branding.

The tractor has been completely stripped and rebuilt by Mark and a team of generous supporters. The livery also lists the names of the 21 other people who died in the May 2017 attack along with Eilidh.

The 1960s Fordson was unveiled at the weekend by Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester in Mark Ferguson’s home town of Winsford, Cheshire.

Mr Burnham was joined by Mark and his family along with some of the families of the other victims. Those who helped with the refurbishment work were also present.

‘This has been a real labour of love over the last five years, but I am delighted with the end result’ Mark said.

‘I have bought and refurbished many vintage tractors in my time, but this project was very different due to the close family link.

‘The eye-catching colours and livery will be a talking point when I take the Fordson to various shows and events to raise awareness and funding for Eilidh’s Trust.

‘It’ll be an opportunity to start conversations to highlight the great work of the charity and how it is already giving Eilidh a legacy by supporting young musicians.’

The tractor has been named Pole Star which is taken from lyrics of the song ‘Wishing Well’ written in tribute to Eilidh by Celtic music band Skipinnish. Some of the lyrics from the song are also part of the new branding.

Mark volunteered his tractor to act as a unique focal point for the music-based charity. It will now be used as part of a fundraising drive at a variety of shows, events and country fairs all over Britain to make people aware of Eilidh’s Trust and its ambition to give the 14-year-old a legacy through youth music education.

Eilidh’s Trust supports music education for young people reflecting Eilidh’s own love of music and her musical ability and enjoyment as a piper with the local pipe band.

To date the trust has issued over £100,000 worth of small grants to youth music groups across Scotland.

The trust will also manage and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.

Paul Hughes of Eilidh’s Trust added: ‘Our fundraising comes in all shapes, sizes and from different starting points and inspirations.

‘We are grateful to Mark for his dedication to this particular project and those who supported him.

‘Pole Star is looking great and we know it will serve our cause well by not only raising funds but to get people to talk about Eilidh and the other victims, and their individual legacies. We wish Mark and Pole Star all the very best.’

