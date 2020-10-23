Students learn from composer Errollyn Wallen

MUSICIAN Errollyn Wallen has been appointed as the visiting professor of composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow.

Her role includes one-to-one teaching, as well as leading seminars and workshops.

Born in Belize, Wallen gave up her training at the Dance Theater of Harlem in New York to study composition at the universities of London and Cambridge.

In September, she created a fresh arrangement of Jerusalem for the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms, dedicated to the Windrush generation.

“I’m very excited about this new role,” she said.

“I take it with a great sense of responsibility because, when I was a student, I would have liked to have gone up to a professional composer to ask them all kinds of questions.

“Instead, I was really quite scared and wouldn’t have dreamed of asking. I would like to think my role is to be approachable, helpful, share insights and give back.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.