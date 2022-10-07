Lowland & Border Pipers’ Society comes to Perth tomorrow

THE Lowland & Border Pipers’ Society is holding its annual conference in Perth tomorrow for the first time.

The conference – or “collogue” – will take place at the Fair City’s Royal George Hotel.

A concert follows the conference in the evening.

Performers at the evening concert will include: Brìghde Chaimbeul and Fin Moore; Pete Clark and Iain MacInnes; Kyle Howie; Finlay MacVicar; and the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

Stuart Letford, the society’s chairman, said: “This promises to be a superb occasion.

“We have a tremendous line up for the conference and the evening show.

“Tayside has long had a very strong piping tradition but it’s mostly in the area of pipe bands.

“As the Lowland & Border Pipers’ Society approaches its 40th anniversary, we wish to use this occasion to showcase to youngsters in particular the wonderful music of Scotland’s bellows-piping tradition.”

He added: “All are welcome to the conference and concert.

“I think this event will make a big impact on the traditional music scene of the area and will be remembered for years to come.”

