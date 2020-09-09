Finalists named in shinty music contest

THREE musicians have been selected as the finalists in a unqiue composition competition.

Ewen Henderson, Chris Gray, and Mary Ann Kennedy will compete for the top prize.

The contest has been organised by the Royal Celtic Society (RCS), the Glasgow Celtic Society, and the Camanachd Association, shinty’s governing body, to mark the absense of the sport this season due to the pandemic.

The winner will receive £750, with the runner-up receiving £500 and the other finalist taking home £250.

The selection panel was led by award-winning musician Gary Innes of Mànran, who is BBC Scotland’s Take the Floor presenter and a former Scotland shinty captain.

RCS chairman Alan Hay said: “The competition produced a fantastic variety of interpretations of the brief and a pleasing aspect of the competition was the wide range of ages taking part – and also the variety of instrumentation, including commendable clarsach entries.”

The finalists will perform during the weekend of 19 September, when the Camanachd Cup final was due to be held, before the cancellation of the shinty season.

