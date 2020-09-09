Air ambulance wants patients to share their stories

SCOTLAND’S Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is calling on the patients it’s saved to share their stories as part of this week’s UK-wide air ambulance week.

The charity, which flies helicopters from Aberdeen and Perth, has operated since 2013.

During August alone, the air ambulances responded to 65 emergencies as far afield as the Hebrides, Orkney and Wester Ross.

Chief executive David Craig said: “Each and every patient is special to SCAA and their welfare is important to us.

“Many thank us and give something back once the healing process is underway and one of the most valuable things they can do for us is share their story.

“No one tells of the work we do as powerfully and emotively as our patients.

“These stories are what inspire the people of Scotland to get behind SCAA and fund our flights – their donations are vital to keeping our service in the air and patient stories are key in highlighting why there is that need.”

Craig added: “SCAA relies entirely on public donations to support our service and that amazing generosity sustains our £4 million annual costs.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.