Journeys: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has returned to amaze crowds once again with this year’s show, Journeys.

Providing all the artistic fanfare that Tattoo fans have come to expect, the show will honour the seafarers who courageously traverse the oceans to connect people and cultures across continents.

Talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and homegrown acts from around the UK will come together in a powerful display, joined by the Royal Navy as the Lead Service.

The Edinburgh Castle Arena will play host to the stirring sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the precision talents of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard and the poise of the Tattoo Dancers.

As well as welcoming US musical talents from The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the United States Sea Service Band – a tri-service band created especially for the 2024 Tattoo.

In a burst of energy and colour, Teamwork Arts India showcase The Rajasthani Bagpiper, The Bhangra Queens, and the Bollywood Ensemble, and Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland will dazzle with a display of precision drill.

As Lead Service, the Royal Navy will take centre stage alongside the Royal Marines as The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines perform the National Anthem in a grand finale suitable for one of the greatest shows on earth.

‘Journeys is a vibrant celebration of connection between peoples and cultures,’ said Michael Braithwaite, Creative Director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

‘As the Tattoo continues to evolve, so do the performers who light up the stage in August. I can’t wait for audiences to see the results of the hard work put in over the last year from everyone involved in the show. Audiences are in for a night to remember.

‘Journeys merges the traditional military elements that the Tattoo is known and loved for, along with modern touches through creative projection, technology, costume design and music inspirations to create a truly impactful performance.’

The Show will run from 2-24 August 2024.

