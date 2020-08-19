‘Hello Dolly!’ as museum and other sites reopen

THE National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh is among the tourist attractions reopening today as Scotland’s businesses continue to bounce back from the coronavirus lockdown.

The Chamber Street museum’s entrance hall and level one galleries open today, with other parts of the site opening on unspecified later dates.

Two new displays have been completed to mark the museum’s reopening; “Scotland’s Precious Sea” marks the “Year of Coasts & Waters”, while “New Thinking, New Collecting” shows a selection of recent acquisitions and previously undisplayed material.

Chris Breward, director of National Museums Scotland, the Scottish Government body that runs the five national museums, said: “We are really pleased to be able to welcome visitors back to the National Museum of Scotland.

“It’s such a treasured public space, and I know that many people will be just like me – excited to become reacquainted with objects almost as though they were old friends, including the Lewis chess pieces, T.rex, Dolly the Sheep or the amazing Paco Rabanne metal tunic.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount, which is why we are taking a phased approach to reopening among a host of other measures designed to make sure everyone can feel confident that their visit will be both safe and enjoyable.”

‘Auld acquaintance’ renewed

Other attractions are also continuing to reopen, including the National Trust for Scotland’s Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway.

Caroline Smith, the museum’s operations manager, said: “Due to the size of the rooms inside the cottage, only one person or family group are allowed in a room at one time.”

Donations have allowed repair work on the cottage’s roof to continue during the lockdown.

Smith added: “Thanks to the generous donations we’ve received, we’ve been able to bring in specialists to maintain the original construction of the cottage and make sure that it’s there for generations to enjoy.”

The Conifox adventure park at Kirkliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh is also welcoming back visitors.

Director James Gammell said: “Whether we are watching you speed around the pedal go-kart racetrack or peeking out from behind our fingers as you off-road on our pedal tractors, it is so wonderful to be reminded of the park as it should be; a kids – and adults – wonderland.”

