Hamilton & Inches to host Rolex exhibition

Scotland’s luxury jeweller Hamilton & Inches will host its hotly anticipated 2023 Rolex collection this month.

This exhibition, at the showroom in Edinburgh, will celebrate the craftsmanship and present the latest iconic creations from Rolex.

The showcase, which takes place from June 12-20 June, will unveil the brand’s newest additions, including the exquisite Oyster Perpetual 1908.

Drawing inspiration from one of Rolex’s first watches with a Perpetual rotor, this completely new timepiece opens the Perpetual collection in a modern and avant-garde fashion, redefining traditional watchmaking through their visionary lens.

Victoria Houghton, CEO of Hamilton & Inches, said: ‘Our Edinburgh showroom sets the perfect stage to showcase the remarkable 2023 Rolex Collection.

‘This exhibition offers our valued clientele a rare opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of luxury watchmaking, granting an unparalleled opportunity to see the newest array of Rolex novelties in person.

‘Each visitor’s experience will be tailored to their preferences, ensuring a bespoke exhibition that leaves a lasting impression.

‘It serves as an exceptional opportunity to gain real insight and become knowledgeable about these new pieces.’

To find out more, visit www.hamiltonandinches.com

Read more news on Scottish Field’s news pages.