Island paradise? Lighthouse buildings on uninhabited island of Copinsay go on the market

Can you imagine living on the stunning uninhabited island of Copinsay? Well you could have your next home there for just £80,000.

The lighthouse keeper buildings on Copinsay, in the Orkney islands, are up for sale offering a ‘renovation opportunity of a lifetime’.

It requires renovation works, but this property presents the perfect opportunity for someone seeking a solitary lifestyle with a blank canvas to create a space they can truly call their home.

Alongside the two-storey main building featuring seven bedrooms, the listing features three outbuildings. The lighthouse – which was first switched on in 1915 – is not included.

Situated off the east coast of mainland Orkney, Copinsay is accessible by boat or helicopter. To make getting around the island easier, the sale also includes two quad bikes and a sailing dinghy.

Estate agents K Allan Properties said the listing offers an ‘unparalleled opportunity’ in a place of serene beauty and solitude.

‘The main building, a charming two-story structure, serves as a perfect haven for those desiring solitude or an extraordinary getaway,’ the listing reads.

‘Complementing the main house are practical outbuildings, including a shed by the pier and a tractor shed, providing ample storage space.

‘Exclusive access and transportation are assured with the convenience of two helicopter pads, which is beneficial for those looking to learn to fly. Additionally, the property includes two quad bikes and a Pico sailing dinghy, enhancing your exploration and enjoyment of the island.

‘Living on Copinsay offers a unique lifestyle marked by peace, privacy, and a deep connection with nature.

‘This secluded paradise is ideal for a private retreat, offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life with unparalleled tranquility.

‘Embrace sustainable living with existing solar infrastructure and potential for wind energy. This rare opportunity to own a piece of the Orkney Islands is a blank canvas awaiting your vision.

‘Make your dream of living on an uninhabited island a reality with Copinsay, where the allure of solitude meets modern convenience. Your island paradise awaits.’

