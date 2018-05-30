Gin festival returns to Edinburgh in June

Celebrating all things gin, the Juniper Festival returns to Edinburgh for its fifth edition on 1-3 June.

This year’s ‘Makers & Mixers’ gin extravaganza will take place at Summerhall with distillers, masterclasses, music, street food, craft stalls and gin cocktails galore.

Martin Duffy, director of Edinburgh-based drinks and events consultancy Solid Liquids and mastermind behind Juniper Festival, commented: ‘We’ve always been proud to offer guests the opportunity to meet the people responsible for making the products, and this year we’re taking that one step further by only allowing them greater access than ever before – a chance to meet the makers – no brand reps, no bartenders, just distillers.’

This year’s festival will introduce the Distillers Room, bringing together over 20 top gin distillers from around the world to mingle with guests and hand-pour samples, offering gin enthusiasts the chance to meet the people behind their favourite brands.

Creative mixologists will be making imaginative serves using hand-picked gin brands for guests to try, with full-sized cocktails also available to buy.

Jamie Shields, head of drinks and education at Solid Liquids, explained: ‘Our Makers & Mixers edition focuses on the things our guests love – meeting and picking the brains of the people responsible for making the products they’re sampling, and trying new and interesting gins and serves.

‘Despite the changes, our ethos of education remains at the forefront, with even more talks, masterclasses and interactive experiences than before, so guests can enjoy beautiful drinks and learn a thing or two.’

Visitors to the festival are invited to enjoy an array of gin expressions from around Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world, with courtyard and laboratory tasting experiences on offer.

There will also be informative talks and masterclasses from brands and leading authorities in a programme of 30 minute sessions.

The Juniper Gin Festival takes place from the 1-3 June. Tickets on sale now, available here: www.solid-liquids.co.uk/juniper