FRINGE REVIEW: “Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch”

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch – Venue 300: Underbelly, George Square – Udderbelly – 2.30pm or 5.55pm

WHEN I tell you that I had no idea what I was in for when seeing this show, I mean it. With popular villain origin stories in mind like Maleficent and Wicked, I stepped into the large, upside-down cow with the expectation that I was in for a family-friendly retelling of The Little Mermaid from Ursula’s perspective. Little did I know that I was in for the boisterous lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers story full of bawdy humour (and even props) – and that’s not a complaint. This show was so much fun!

Brought to the Fringe by Fat Rascal Theatre, this absolute gem of production is slickly executed through the actors’ performances, the set design and direction. Ursula the octo-woman is just the right amount of vampy and campy to make the perfect so-called villainess. With charisma and sardonic humour, Robyn Grant made the audience root for the anti-hero after she was rejected by Triton and began her journey from feared outcast to reluctant, covert chaperone.

While still naïve, Danni Payne was not your typical Ariel. Love was not her main motivation for growing legs, but rather a more carnal desire (and answers our question on whether or not mermaids have human genitalia). George Whitty makes for a hilarious Triton as he channels Jason Momoa’s Aquaman while Jamie Mawson gives us the well-endowed himbo of Ariel’s dreams.

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch was an absolute riot filled with over-the-top adult humour and a beautiful set. The show says 14-plus, but I would say 16-plus is more appropriate – definitely do not see this with your parents or children!

FOUR STARS

