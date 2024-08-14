Fringe Review: Sisyphean Quick Fix

Sisyphean Quick Fix is a wonderful production, beautifully written and executes perfectly, says Jeremy Welch.

★★★★

The play starts with the noise of soothing soft waves lapping onto a beach in Malta. It’s not too long until these lapping waves are turned into a tempest and the waves crash over two daughters trying to look after their alcoholic father.

It’s a great script. The two daughters are separated by distance, Krista, based in London and an impoverished actress. Her sister, Pip, is based in Malta and has just got engaged to a successful Maltese.

Bettina Paris combines much in her script and very successfully. She contrasts the sibling rivalry between their economic background.

There is an undertone of resentment as Pip, purely by being in Malta, seems to be pulling the cart due to her alcoholic fathers increasingly irrational phone calls and behaviour. Krista is not immuned from these travails but geography dictates that Pip is more involved.

The script really becomes alive with the return of Krista to Malta. There is tension, pathos and humour as the pair navigating the hell of coping with an alcoholic father.

The narrative truly come alive by the skillfully acting of Bettina Parris and Tina Rizzo, they are both very impressive.

This play is an insight into the hell of addiction and its devastating effect on all those that come into contact with addiction.

Sisyphean Quick Fix tells how a family navigates through the inferno, the conflict, guilt, jealousy and ultimately, through necessity, the forging of a relationship through resilience.

A wonderful production, beautifully written and executes perfectly.

Pleasance Courtyard – Below

Aug 15-26.

