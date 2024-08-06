Fringe Review: Nina Gilligan, Goldfish

Ailsa Bath finds Nina Gilligan ‘achingly relatable and effortlessly funny’ in her performance Goldfish.
★★★
Nina Gilligan’s Goldfish was a humorous meander through the life of a middle aged woman.
She openly acknowledged that her target audience were women above 40 and men under thirty which meant several references flew right over my twentysomething head but were met with big laughs from the wider audience.
Nina was both achingly relatable and effortlessly funny though I found there were fewer big laughs than I had anticipated.
Her act tackled important issues related to women’s experience of healthcare and the comedy industry, which may sound a bit dull but worthy, yet Nina skilfully navigated the line between serious and light-hearted topics, seamlessly switching from a powerful rallying crying to the most spectacular rendition of I Will Survive ever performed by a woman in a goldfish costume.
From bubble guns to fortune telling fish, what’s not to love?
Just the Tonic Nucleus – Just the Sub-Atomic Room
Aug 6-11, 13-25.
Read more Fringe Reviews here.
Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.
TAGS