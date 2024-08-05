Fringe Review: Juliet Cowan – F*ck Off and Leave Me Alone

Richard Bath heads to Juliet Cowan’s comedy debut which delivers a part teenage confessional, part middle-aged rallying cry.

★★

You know you’ve attained true Marmite status when roughly quarter of the small audience leave longs before your final climax (and there’s a LOT of chat about climaxing in this show) yet the whole of the front row are in paroxysms of laughter from start to finish.

Juliet Carson’s debut show at the Fringe is billed as ‘part teenage confessional, part middle-aged rallying cry’ and that’s a fair description of her hour-long vagina-centric musings, which start with a sketch about how she didn’t want to die a virgin in the event of a nuclear holocaust and meander along in similar vein to their inevitable and long overdue conclusion.

This sketch reminded me of that great Bette Midler line in Beaches: ‘That’s enough about me, let’s talk about you – what did you think of me?’

Pleasance Dome – Jack Dome

Aug 5-11, 13-25.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.