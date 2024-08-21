Fringe Review: Arturo Brachetti

★★★★★

When I walked into this show with my two children, aged 11 and 13, I didn’t know what to expect.

Then the lights went down, a little man walked on to the stage, and we listened to a story about a childhood house and how the many rooms held many memories.

We were lured in with the promise of a children’s story book and before we knew it the Incredible Hulk appeared.

The next hour and a half flew by in what felt like a matter of moments.

Arturo’s costume and character changes were fast and furious covering many well-known characters from Batman to Elsa.

Many of the characters he changed into conjured up some nostalgia from my childhood but also, I imagine from his own, appealing to the older people in the audience.

A really entertaining evening, I highly recommend this whirlwind of a show for all family members.

Pleasance at EICC – Lennox

Aug 22-25.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.