Fringe Review: 1984

Jeremy Welch praises Sofia Barvsevich’s near sell-out production as ‘brave, brutal, disturbing and absolutely relevant’.

★★★★★

‘War is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength.’ George Orwell. Almost everyone knows this dyspotian quote from Big Brother.

This production is quite remarkable as in one hour it condenses Orwell’s 1984 novel perfectly. There is almost nothing missing from the message of the book.

Even if you have never read this famous novel after this performance you could hold your own in a 1984 discussion. It as tribute to the cast and director.

Belarus director Sofia Barvsevich has done a wonderful job of combining Nick Hern’s adaptation of 1984 with a cast of Slavic actors.

In addition to the tightness of the script is the physical interaction of the actors. Barvsevich has combined physical movement and the script to make the production raw, brutal and disturbing, a wonderful interpretation of the book.

To add poignancy to this production at certain relevant points of the script the back screen scripts an example of what is happening to dissident voices in Belarus and Russia. It makes the performance and indeed the message of the book contemporary and terrifying.

There may well be a reason that this production is performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and not in Minsk or Moscow where I have no doubt it could only be performed in a secret location for fear of reprisal to all involved.

In the confusing times we all live in at the moment this production is brave, brutal, disturbing and absolutely relevant.

Judging by the packed theatre I would not delay buying a ticket.

We are only in the first week of the fringe and already it’s almost a sell-out. They have a limited run at the fringe but are looking to extend, so, if anyone knows a location contact the company directly.

Summerhall – Old Lab

Aug 7-11.

