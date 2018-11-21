Scottish Field readers turn film critics for Outlaw King

The new Robert the Bruce film Outlaw King been on Netflix for a couple of weeks now.

The reviews of the professional critics were split down the middle, with some enjoying it, and others not so much.

Starring American actor Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, with a cast including James Cosmo, it seems it’s very much a love it or loathe it production.

So on our Facebook page, we asked Scottish Field readers for their thoughts on the film, and we’ve collected together the best of them here.

Scot Street Style said: ‘Loved it! Braveheart does cast a big shadow, but as much as we love it, it was a melodramatic Hollywood fairytale.

‘Outlaw King is a beautiful and brutal historic account, brimming with authenticity. The opening tracking shot is mesmerising, not only technically, but it sets up the narrative for the power plays ahead.

‘This Bruce is more humble and human, and slowly attracts a fiercely loyal following. I believe in time the film will do the same, as the quality of the ensemble cast, the calibre of the crew, the subtlety of the soundtrack, the breathtaking backdrops, the unhinged savagery of Douglas, the bone crunching reality of the battles, and the bravery of the young Queen all shine through.’

Thomas Kelly agreed: ‘Very well said! Any film that aims to tell a “hero’s story” has skepticism stacked against it … this is not an Oscar winner … but it is a well thought out, well told, and generally well-acted story!’

Sarah Fleming added: ‘It was good. Some bits not historically as it should be but no where as bad as Braveheart fiction.’

Drew McKinlay added it was: ‘An enjoyable romp. I’m not too sure about the accuracy of the historical information but I thought that Chris Pine did a good job of the Scottish accent.’

And Tim W Hendrix said: ‘I loved the deerhound bit… which was like 20 seconds… The rest had the chance to be a good movie. The cast was good, the location shots superb, but the storytelling is not only a nightmare for any historian, but also doesn’t allow to really connect to the movie.’

However, Rasa Rassa said: ‘Off after 15 mins…’

Rasa wasn’t the only one, as Kevin Thomas said: ‘Very slow and painful to watch, not the best, I managed 15 minutes and gave up.’

Caroline Gillies said: ‘It was disappointing,’ and Shona Robertson said she: ‘Fell asleep.’

Jade Alexandra summed up her thoughts in one word: ‘Sh*t.’

There were also queries as to why Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, Chris Pine, had been cast in the lead role.

Iona Woods queried: ‘With all those talented Scottish actors out there, why cast an American?!’

Mary Fryer-Stevens suggested: ‘Just wish they’d cast Gerard Butler instead of Chris Pine!’

And Fiona-Jane Brown agreed: ‘That would have made FAR MORE SENSE!!!’