First drive-in movies unveiled

SUNSHINE on Leith, The Princess Bride, and La La Land are among the titles that have been chosen for the first drive-in movies at Edinburgh airport next month.

Thirteen films have been chosen for the first weekend of the series, which begins on 27-30 August.

Tickets are now on sale for the movies, which also include Alien, Grease, and Up.

The films will be shown on a 100 square-metre portable screen, one of the largest in the world.

A second weekend of movies will be shown on 24-27 September.

