Deaf heritage celebrated by three short films

THREE short movies by deaf filmmakers will be shown at Filmhouse Edinburgh on Sunday to celebrate deaf heritage.

The films include Scotland, Forgive Me by Will Clark, which was shortlisted for a prize at DeafFest 2022.

Scott Campbell’s film Deaf Kilmarnock, Their Story features the Ayrshire Society for the Deaf, while Ruaridh Lever-Hogg’s documentary Deaf Creatives stars Scotland’s deaf artists.

The films have been shown in Glasgow, Kilmarnock, and Inverness over the summer.

The screening is Edinburgh is part of a wider “Solar Flares: Deaf Heritage” programme, launched in 2020 by deaf British Sign Language (BSL) user Trudi Collier as project co-ordinator.

Eight projects were commissioned as part of the programme.

Jonathan Lloyd, creative director and chief executive at Solar Bear, which has organised the tour, said: “Solar Flares: Deaf Heritage is a celebration of stories from the past, present and future of Scotland’s deaf community.

“These stories create an important legacy, and deserve a wider audience.”

Solar Bear has worked with deaf performers, deaf theatre makers, and young deaf people to create theatre and digital art since it was founded in 2002.

