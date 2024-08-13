Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Teen Edition

Ailsa Bath is impressed with this school production.

★★★★

Everyone’s Talking About Jamie is a fun, well-coordinated, energetic play about a young boy finding his place in the world.

It is based on a true story and has been a hot show before coming to Edinburgh.

What really stood out was the amazing vocal performance from Maia Baxter, the actress who played protagonist Jamie New’s mum – truly a magnificent voice.

Impressively for their young age, the show from the Forth Children’s Theatre was quite high performance, with the cast managing to pull off a seamless transitions between stages and scenes with a practised ease.

Broughton High School – Main Theatre

Aug 9-10.

