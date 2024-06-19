Edinburgh International Festival: Three night opener expected to wow audiences at George Heriot’s School

The Edinburgh International Festival is to stage a spectacular three-night opener in the grounds of George Heriot’s School.

Where to Begin takes place across three nights starting at dusk, from 2 – 4 August.

More than 3,000 tickets for the event, which is being staged with whisky brand The Macallan, have gone on sale.

The production takes inspiration from the unique landscape of the Scottish capital, including its hidden vaults and tunnels.

Visitors will be welcomed to the grounds of George Heriot’s and taken on a journey through the grounds of the school which have often been compared to Hogwarts from the Harry Potter films.

The independent school, which overlooks Edinburgh Castle, can be traced back to 1628 and former pupils include artist Henry Raeburn and filmmaker Charlotte Wells.

Performance, music, storytelling, and video projections will be brought together at the event, which has been inspired by centuries of Edinburgh’s history and Scottish heritage.

‘We know audiences will be blown away by this spectacle, and we’re proud to show the formidable creative power and potential of Edinburgh and its people to the world. It’s an event that beckons us to find new ways to experience and appreciate our city,’ said Edinburgh International Festival Director, Nicola Benedetti.

‘As The Macallan celebrates our 200th anniversary this year, we are proud to partner with the International Festival to create an unmissable start to the festival season,’ said Jaume Ferràs, Global Creative Director, The Macallan.

‘Where to Begin will captivate audiences with stories of Scotland’s past, present and future, and will offer the inspiration that only a live event like this can offer.’

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.