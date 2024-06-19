Historic estate with Georgian house dating back to1816 hits the market

A historic estate which comes with a B listed Georgian house that dates backs to 1816 has hit the market.

Walton Park, set in 28 acres on the banks of the Urr Water, has been in the same family for 100 years.

At the of the heart of the estate lies the Georgian Walton Park House, dating from 1816. It was later purchased by Major James Campbell whose initials J.A.C (and ‘1816’) feature above the entrance.

The elegant home is entered through a pillared gateway and sweeping driveway. Its huge reception rooms, six bedrooms, two additional attic rooms and a self-contained apartment in the basement make it perfect for entertaining.

In addition to the main house, there are two further estate cottages and a former stable block, incorporating a dovecot, with potential to develop further accommodation for the holiday market subject to obtaining relevant consents.

Walton Park is enhanced by its wonderful grounds including magnificent trees, rhododendron bushes, azaleas, magnolias and other established shrubbery, as well as a traditional walled garden.

Set amongst charming wooded policies and grazing paddocks, the estate bounds with the Urr Water to the west where there is approximately 445m of single bank fishing.

The area is famed for its mild climate and unspoilt rural landscapes, with Galloway Forest Park and the Solway Firth providing magnificent backdrops for a diverse range of outdoor activities including fishing, cycling and golf.

‘Beautiful Walton Park is the perfect residential estate,’ said Kay Paton, director of Savills, who are selling the home for £1.5 million.

‘It will appeal to a variety of buyers who either want peace and tranquillity, room to entertain regularly, or wish to create a holiday enterprise in a beautiful part of the world that has much to offer.

‘Despite being wonderfully secluded, it is well located for both commuting and visiting.’

