Edinburgh Festival Fringe begins in style

THE world’s biggest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, kicks off in the Scottish capital today.

Acts from 58 countries will mount nearly 50,000 performances of more than 3,100 shows between now and 29 August.

The festival is marking its 75th anniversary this year, with previews of shows running over the past couple of days.

New “taster stages” in St Andrew Square and Cathedral Square in St James Quarter will feature performers from 170 of the shows being staged at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo also held its preview show last night on the Castle Esplanade.

Earlier in the day, Princess Anne attended one of the final rehearsals for the show.

While paired-back versions of the Fringe, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh International Book Festival, and some of the other summer festivals were held last year, today marks the return of the Tattoo for the first time since 2019.

More than 900 performers from around the world will take part in the show.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Art Festival, which began on 28 July, continues through until 28 August.

Kim McAleese, the new director of the art festival, said: “This year is a year of anniversaries for the city.

“As Edinburgh Art Festival turns 18, we also want to congratulate the founding festivals – Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Edinburgh International Film Festival – [which] all turn 75.

“We are approaching adulthood, but we are still the baby of the bunch.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s music pages.

Plus, don’t miss our Field Culture news pages in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.