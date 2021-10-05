Eco play Who Are You? ready to receive its premiere

An environmentally-themed play is set to take to the stage – and online – in the capital this month.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, in association with Naked Productions, are staging the Sound Stage premiere of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s (Our Country’s Good) new environmentally themed play Who Are You?.

Sound Stage is a new audio-digital venture giving audiences a unique and engrossing online theatre experience of new plays from the best in British theatre.

Vivian took the decision to move to the countryside. She now lives alone at the top of a hill. However, one day, Vivian returns from collecting firewood to discover she is not alone anymore.

Wertenbaker’s new drama poses many important questions about the current state of our world – questions from which we can no longer escape and which, the play warns, we ignore at our own peril.

The all Scottish cast will feature Georgie Glen (Call the Midwife, Little Britain and Waterloo Road, Calendar Girls and The Crown) as Vivian; Saskia Ashdown (Lament for Sheku Bayoh, National Theatre of Scotland, Royal Lyceum Theatre & Edinburgh International Festival) as The Presence; and Perthshire actor Angela Ness (Vigil) as the Weather Reader. The new play will feature original music from Scottish singer/songwriter Nicolette Macleod.

Who Are You? will premiere on Sound Stage from 29-31 October.

