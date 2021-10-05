Climate and ecology in focus at National Museums Scotland

Scotland’s Climate Challenge is a new display on show at the National Museum of Scotland.

Running until March 27 2022 at the museum in Edinburgh, this small exhibition highlights the exciting work being carried out in Scotland to fight against climate change.

It brings together just some of the technological responses that have been developed in Scotland or that are being used here in the effort to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

On show are a range of leading-edge equipment, much of it newly collected, alongside samples of natural material.

Visit nms.ac.uk/ClimateChallenge to find out more.

Also at the museum until January 9 is Extinction Bell, which is in the Grand Gallery.

The Extinction Bell is a work by Bristol-based artist Luke Jerram that aims to raise awareness of biodiversity loss.

A fire engine bell from National Museums Scotland’s collection has been adapted to toll at random intervals 150-200 times per day.

Each ring of the bell symbolises the extinction of a species, representing the number being lost every 24 hours (according to a 2007 report from the UN).

Visit nms.ac.uk/ExtinctionBell to find out more.