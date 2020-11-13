Craft Week Scotland ends with online and in-person events

THE first Craft Week Scotland closes this weekend with almost 50 online and in-person activities.

Katie Leask, manager at Nielanell Knitwear, will open her studio at Hoswick on Shetland tomorrow to welcome visitors for a socially-distanced “meet the designer” event.

More than 3,000 craft makers and businesses have taken part in this week’s activities.

Irene Kernan, director of development agency Craft Scotland, said: “Feedback from our recent covid-19 surveys demonstrated the serious economic impact of the pandemic on Scotland’s craft sector and participants highlighted that both makers and craft destinations need increased support in reaching audiences.

“During the vital Christmas selling period, the Craft Week Scotland campaign is to encourage people to visit, engage with and buy from makers and craft destinations, including galleries, venues, independent shops and small businesses.

“We want to encourage Scotland to shop handmade and local, and we are keen to promote even more makers and venues across Scotland and showcase the breadth of contemporary craft that is happening today.”

