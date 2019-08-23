When the Vikings came to Strathclyde

Strathclyde and the Anglo-Saxons in the Viking Age is critical exploration of early medieval Strathclyde.

It examines the neighbouring peoples that challenged its authority, taking into account the multitude of corrupted sources that distort our understanding of this period.

From the Damnonii of the Clyde, to the emergence of Alba, which combined Pictish and Scottish identities, Clarkson digs up the secrets of a lost dynasty.

Strathclyde and the Anglo-Saxons in the Viking Age, by Tim Clarkson, published by Birlinn, £14.99.

3 stars