Thrills in a 1970s-set piece of tartan noir

Follow detective Harry McCoy as his hunches lead him across a Glasgow landscape rife with drugs and violence, in search of answers.

As any good piece of tartan noir should, it introduces you to a slew of questionable characters who definitely muddy the waters between good and evil, although in 1970s Glasgow maybe this was the only way McCoy could get answers to his questions.

Dark and gritty, with a plot full of twists and turns, this is a novel loaded with both loathsome and deeply sympathetic characters.

Bobby March Will Live Forever, by Alan Parks, published by Canongate, £12.99.