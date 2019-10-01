The Scottish history of Game of Thrones

Setting out to show that Game of Thrones is rooted in Scottish history, David C Weinczok draws parallels between the history of this country and that of Westeros.

This book helps a fantastical world become even more of a reality.

It shows how Moat Cailin is inspired by Stirling Castle, and The Wall by Hadrian’s Wall.

A must read for any Game of Thrones fanatic, with an interest in history and the genesis of the epic television series.

The History Behind Game of Thrones – The North Remembers, by David C Weinczok, published by Pen and Sword, £19.99.