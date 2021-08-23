The mystery of the missing Roman legion

The disappearance of Lego IX Hispana has long been a mystery, sparking debate and theories for decades.

In this fascinating book, Missing Legion, Simon Elliott sets out in great detail the evidence for some of these theories.

Elliott’s writing style makes the book easy to follow and understand even if you are not familiar with the topic, while his points are well researched and summarised.

This is an engaging read for those with an interest in the Roman Empire, Scottish history and ancient military practices.

Missing Legion, by Simon Elliott, published by Pen and Sword, £19.99.